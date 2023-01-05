Watch: Keir Starmer’s New Year Speech - the key moments

Starmer’s speech comes just under a day after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak set out the government’s stall for the coming year. The PM’s speech included a pledge to make maths a compulsory subject at school up until the age of 18. However, after a strong 2022 that saw Labour leap into a major lead in the polls amid the turmoil of the Boris Johnson and Liz Truss administrations, Labour is seeking to continue to build up momentum ahead of the next general election.