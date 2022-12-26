The King has used his first Christmas broadcast to sympathise with families struggling with the cost of living crisis. Charles spoke about the “great anxiety and hardship” experienced by many trying to “pay their bills and keep their families fed and warm” during his televised message. And he praised individuals, charities and faith groups supporting those in need, with the video featuring footage of a food bank and other scenes of meals being distributed to the homeless. The UK is grappling with an economic crisis due in part to the war in Ukraine and the monarch also praised volunteers, paying tribute to the “wonderfully kind people” who donated food or their time.