Showing Now | News
Watch: Last resident of ‘Britain’s loneliest street’ refuses to move
The last person living on 'Britain's loneliest street' after he refused to move has spent nearly £2,000 decorating his home – but said the area has become an eyesore.
Nick Wisniewski, 67, has no neighbours living beside him in 128 flats after the last of around 200 residents moved out more than a year ago.
The eight blocks of flats and other homes on Stanhope Place in Wishaw, North Lanarkshire, are all scheduled for demolition.
But Nick has refused to leave and blasted council chiefs who he claims he has not heard from since November 2021.
Retired bank worker Nick said an area in the car park outside of his flat has become an eyesore with rubbish piled up and grass badly overgrown.
