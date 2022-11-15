Watch live: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will make his autumn statement in the House of Commons from 11.30am, with the session expected to last for around an hour.

Hunt will promise a plan to weather an economic “storm” as he risks a backlash by unveiling a £54 billion package of tax hikes and spending cuts.

He will tell MPs today that his autumn statement will put the UK on a “balanced path to stability” as he tackles the “enemy” of inflation, which has soared to a 41-year high.

Watch live on NationalWorld TV from 11.25am this morning.