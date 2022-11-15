For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Showing Now | News

39 minutes ago

Watch live: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Autumn Statement

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will make his autumn statement in the House of Commons from 11.30am, with the session expected to last for around an hour.

Hunt will promise a plan to weather an economic “storm” as he risks a backlash by unveiling a £54 billion package of tax hikes and spending cuts.

He will tell MPs today that his autumn statement will put the UK on a “balanced path to stability” as he tackles the “enemy” of inflation, which has soared to a 41-year high.

Watch live on NationalWorld TV from 11.25am this morning.

Up Next

08:55

PMQs highlights: Angela Raynor takes on Dominic Raab ahead of Autumn Statement 2022

03:05

Video: nurses strike - do you support planned action and do staff deserve a pay rise?

21:00

Watch: Scottish political expert talks Indyref2

00:15

Watch: walker captures moment he spotted a ghostly ‘Brocken spectre’ hiking alongside him in Lake District

National World Explainers

03:05

Watch: Suella Braverman’s new deal with France to reduce flow of migrants explained

01:00

Watch: how much will a pint cost at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022?

01:50

What is a recession and what does it mean for UK economy explained

01:00

Nurses strike: the biggest dispute for 100 years explained

More National World Explainers

02:48

US Midterm elections 2022: what are they and how do they impact Donald Trump and the UK?

01:00

What is Mastodon? The social media site Twitter users are taking to

01:27

COP 27: Who is Alaa Abd El Fattah and why is he in an Egyptian prison?

03:05

Black Friday: Ultimate guide to getting a good deal

Football and Sport

04:33

Watch: ‘So far off it’ - worrying verdict on Tottenham star’s form as key signing identified

02:46

Video: ‘Rolls Royce player’ - Spurs ace hailed as clue to team’s poor performances revealed

03:05

Watch: Behind the scenes footage as Wor Flags prepare stunning Newcastle United display

05:18

Watch: Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ football goes under the hammer for incredible price

More Football and Sport

11:53

Video: ‘Phenomenal’ - verdict on England Women’s year as chances of winning FIFA World Cup 2023 rated

04:21

Video: two stars key to Man Utd revival as player of season and problem position named

04:41

Video: the player who ‘epitomizes’ Newcastle United’s progress and why World Cup break is a positive

05:01

Video: the ‘slight concerns’ surrounding Manchester City ahead of the World Cup and beyond

TV and Culture

00:33

Watch: People do their best Peter Kay impression - in return for free garlic bread

39:38

Brendan Fraser The Whale review and Terrifier 2 reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

02:44

Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins decorates biscuits with our reporter

01:00

Your cinema guide: Wakanda Forever released this week

More TV and Culture

03:03

On the Box: what to watch and stream in November

01:00

What’s new at the cinema: our top three weekly picks including The Banshees of Inisherin

42:02

Terrifier 2 reaction and our favourite gore-filled horror movies | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

37:02

Halloween Ends review, The Woman King reaction and this week’s new releases | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

Podcasts

34:44

Working up an ‘Appetite for Adventure’ with Ghillie Basan and Lee Craigie

14:56

Uncovered: Rishi Sunak’s rise to power

26:27

Why we all need some ‘Grittitude’ in our lives | The Reset Room Special

27:05

Screen Babble: the inside track on what to watch and stream on TV - and what to avoid

More Podcasts

20:42

Football Talk: Champions League reaction, Jurgen Klopp under pressure and England’s World Cup squad

27:09

Talking folklore and food with the Hebridean Baker | Scottish Food and Drink podcast

30:15

What is anxiety? Dealing with symptoms with Alistair Appleton | Reset Room

32:14

Role models: why we need them and how to be one | Reset Room podcast

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

03:05

Video: Paul ‘Tango’ Gregory looks ahead to following England in Qatar

03:05

Watch: fan verdict on who will win the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

11:36

Qatar 2022 World Cup: One player you’d pick from another nation to play for England

20:16

Football Talk World Cup preview special: who wins, who shines, who disappoints?

More FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

03:05

How far can England go at the World Cup? | Box to Box Football Show

06:07

FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi, Ronaldo, and Neymar’s last shot at glory?

10:17

FIFA World Cup 2022: What will the World Cup in Qatar be like for travelling fans?

03:05

Can England win a major trophy with Gareth Southgate as manager? World sports writers verdict