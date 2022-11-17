Watch live: First Minister’s Questions | 17 November 2022

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is set to take questions today at noon from Members of the Scottish Parliament in Holyrood, Edinburgh.

The question and answer session is expected to last approximately 45 minutes.

Last week Deputy First Minister John Swinney stood in for Sturgeon who was visiting the COP27 climate change conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt. He clashed with Douglas Ross, leader of the Scottish Conservatives, on the state of Accident and Emergency departments in Scotland’s hospitals

Watch FMQs live on NationalWorld TV today at noon.