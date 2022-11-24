Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will take questions at FMQs this lunchtime from Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs) at noon today.

More questions over Sturgeon’s plans for a vote on Scottish Independence will likely be raised. Although, the UK Supreme Court ruling may have stopped IndyRef2 from happening in 2023, she is aiming for a de facto referendum at the next UK general election.

The issue of Scottish independence has been long debated between the SNP and independence-leaning parties, and Westminster and unionist parties.