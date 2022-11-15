Watch live: Jeremy Hunt takes questions on the Treasury

With his upcoming autumn budget statement arriving on Thursday, Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt is today taking questions from MPs on the Treasury at 11.30am.

The Chancellor warned on Sunday (13 November) of “difficult” decisions to come, such as cuts to public spending, but was simultaneously keen to stress that his next financial announcement is “not just going to be bad news”.

He also confirmed that those who earn the most will be making the largest sacrifices, in recognition of the fact that “there is only so much [the government] can ask” from those on lower incomes.