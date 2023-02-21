MPs on the Health and Social Care committee are set to question Professor Sir Chris Whitty, Chief Medical Officer for England on the prevention of ill health today. Whitty has previously said in 2022 that the UK has "trodden water or gone backward" in public health. Also involved in the session are Jonathan Marron, Director General for the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, Department of Health and Social Care and Dr Jeanelle De Gruchy, Deputy Chief Medical Officer for England.