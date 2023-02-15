Police will today hold a press conference as the search for missing Nicola Bulley nears its third week.

The mum-of-two disappeared while walking her springer spaniel Willow in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire, on 27 January after dropping her two daughters, aged six and nine, at school.

Lancashire Police will hold a briefing at 11.30am today as they seek to address disinformation about her disappearance. The briefing will take place as speculation about what might have happened to Ms Bulley has continued to grow in the 19 days since she vanished. Watch live from 11.15am.