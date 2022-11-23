Watch live: Prime Minister’s Questions | 23 November 2022

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak returns this week to PMQS to take on Labour Leader Kier Starmer today at noon. Both leaders were absent from last week's Prime Minister's Questions, with their deputies standing in for each of them. Potential topics for debate include the continuing cost of living crisis, rising energy costs, climate change, scrutiny over Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement and more. Stay tuned to NationalWorld TV for our livestream of PMQs which will begin today (Wednesday November 23) just before noon.