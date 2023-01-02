Watch: Long-legged exotic Rhea bird goes on the run from Chesterfield farm

A large flightless bird has fled its Chesterfield petting farm home and is on the run in rural fields on the town’s outskirts, say its worried owners.

The four-month-old rhea - a bushland long-legged animal similar to an ostrich native to South America - has been missing for five to six days from its Holymoorside home.

It disappeared at some point between December 22 and December 23 from an enclosure at Adam’s Happy Hens Farm Shop.

Owner Adam Higginbottom, 30, says the young, white, long-necked fowl - which stands at about three-and-a-half feet - was last seen on fields nearby on Boxing Day