Watch: Loved and lost - 10 Celebs who died in 2022

Here are ten celebrities who died in 2022. Queen Elizabeth II died in September after 70 years on the throne. The Queen passed away at her home in Balmoral, Scotland, at 96. Grease star Olivia Newton-John also passed away this year at her home in California following years of battling cancer. American actress Anne Heche died following a series of car accidents she was involved in. She was 53. Other stars who passed this year included: Jamal Edwards, Shane Warne, Taylor Hawkins, Robbie Coltrane, Aaron Carter, Betty White and Kirstie Alley.