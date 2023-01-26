In the last twelve months, 29% of people in the UK have seen a bank or building society leave their local area, with more than a third of people worried that their local branch will close in 2023. Once a mainstay to every high street, this is causing great concern for many across the country. Stay tuned to NationalWorld TV for more like this as well as all the latest news and explainers from the day’s top stories. Thanks for watching.