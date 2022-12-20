Watch: Meet the dog who helps her parents with their newborns

A clever pooch has become the perfect 'big sister' to her human siblings by learning how to fetch napping and bottles, tidy up toys and even wake her owners up when the babies cry. The video shows chocolate Labrador and husky mix Lucy helping her owner clean up and fetching owner Joshua his asthma medication while he holds his babies. Joshua Rheaume, 32, and Kelly O'Brien-Rheaume, 30, had their twin girls Lilly and Lennon in November this year, and Lucy has quickly taken the role of big sister.