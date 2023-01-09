Showing Now | News
Watch: More than a million UK households overcrowded, with not enough rooms for occupants
Latest data has revealed that a shocking number of houses in the UK have fewer bedrooms than they need, leading to overcrowding for millions of families up and down the country. It comes as part of a wider housing crisis plaguing the nation. Many parts of London are worst affected, although neighbourhoods with high levels of overcrowding can also be found in places such as Leicester, Birmingham and Oldham. In England, one million homes - nearly one in 20 (4.4%) - had fewer bedrooms than they needed at the time of the 2021 census.
