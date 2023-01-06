Showing Now | News
Watch: Nation blighted by potholes after Christmas freeze damages roads
Britain's motorists are facing a 'pothole crisis' after the pre-Christmas freeze left the nation's roads blighted with cracks and holes. Broken alloys, cracked wheel arches and burst tyres have become a symptom of the cavernous potholes that now pockmark the UK roads. According to the RAC, 60 per cent of drivers think the roads are worse than a year ago, naming road surface quality as the main issue nly four per cent think local roads in their area has improved in the last year.
