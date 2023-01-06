For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Showing Now | News

NationalWorld Team | an hour ago

Watch: Nation blighted by potholes after Christmas freeze damages roads

Britain's motorists are facing a 'pothole crisis' after the pre-Christmas freeze left the nation's roads blighted with cracks and holes. Broken alloys, cracked wheel arches and burst tyres have become a symptom of the cavernous potholes that now pockmark the UK roads. According to the RAC, 60 per cent of drivers think the roads are worse than a year ago, naming road surface quality as the main issue nly four per cent think local roads in their area has improved in the last year.

Up Next

01:06

Watch: What do people think of Prince Harry’s controversial ‘Spare’ memoir leaks?

05:19

Watch: Glasgow retailers speak openly about the state of the high street

08:06

Watch: Keir Starmer’s New Year Speech - the key moments

01:24

Watch: Alpacas and llamas feast on Christmas trees after unique recycling appeal

National World Explainers

00:52

Watch: How Thor the Walrus journeyed hundreds of miles across the UK and Europe

01:00

Watch: What support is available for people struggling with bills in 2023?

03:05

Watch: How to cut your energy bills by 25% or more

01:29

Watch: Natasha Coates - “I’m allergic to pretty much everything” | Mast Cell Activation Syndrome explained

More National World Explainers

01:35

Watch: Five ways to protect your Twitter account

00:45

Watch: Why is December 26 called Boxing Day?

01:00

Video: Who could be the next James Bond? Latest odds on actors for new 007

01:16

Watch: Martyn’s Law - How one mother of a Manchester Arena bombing victim is making concerts safer

Football and Sport

03:10

Watch: ‘Do they take a gamble?’ - verdict on Everton’s need for a forward in January transfer window

03:33

Video: ‘He’s the answer’ - writer names one player Liverpool should sign to solve midfield problems

14:12

Football Talk video: Klopp’s Liverpool future debated, transfer window latest and FA Cup preview

02:11

Watch: Analysis of Manchester United’s victory over Wolves

More Football and Sport

03:28

Video: ‘Act like a big club’ - the key transfers needed for Tottenham to secure Antonio Conte’s future

16:38

Watch: Why Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo is a blow to Man Utd, Newcastle’s form and 2022 highlights

03:36

Video: One thing Leeds Utd must do to stop ‘Whites fan’ Erling Haaland on return to birth city

01:54

Beth Mead: All you need to know about the England Lionesses star

TV and Culture

01:00

Watch: Cinema Guide - Babylon, Megan and Empire of Light

02:03

Watch: Top 10 best-watched Disney+ shows in the UK

00:59

Watch: Iron Maiden to be immortalised as Royal Mail stamps

01:48

Watch: Dancing on Ice 2023 - Who are this year’s celebrity contestants?

More TV and Culture

03:05

Get fit or fitter in January: Exercises and tips from W Fitness | Episode One of Three

02:01

Watch: 10 of the best affordable city breaks

02:39

Baba Vanga predictions 2023: what are they, what were her previous predictions that came true in 2022?

03:46

Video: On The Box - what to watch and stream in January 2023 including Happy Valley finale

Podcasts

37:35

Watch: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 2 - Ukrainian Christmas traditions, shaking up cocktails and saving our veggies

32:24

Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley

31:37

Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses

39:51

Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people

More Podcasts

34:42

Video: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 1 - turkeys, chocolate, giving and decorating

29:44

Video: Screen Babble with The White Lotus, fake films and disappointing drama

14:56

Uncovered: Rishi Sunak’s rise to power

26:27

Why we all need some ‘Grittitude’ in our lives | The Reset Room Special