Watch: NHS Nurse strike day two - What does Liverpool think?

Nursing staff are striking for a second day in Liverpool and across England in a dispute over pay and conditions. We've been on the streets of Liverpool to find out what you think of the industrial action. On Sunday, the day before the strike, Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said neither Prime Minister Rishi Sunak nor Health Secretary Steve Barclay are prepared to discuss pay. She told the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme that Barclay “is not telling the truth” when he says there is dialogue going on.