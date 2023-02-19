For the curious.
NationalWorld Team | 4 hours ago

Watch: Nicola Bulley - Body found in river where mum went missing

Lancashire Post editor Nicola Adam at the scene, where a body has been found in the River Wyre in St Michaels. Police are at the scene and no formal identification has yet been carried out, no confirmation but it could be missing mum of two Nicola Bulley. A statement issued by Lancashire Police said: “This morning, Sunday, 19 February, you may be aware of police activity around the river near to St Michaels."

