Watch: Nicola Bulley - Body found in river where mum went missing
Lancashire Post editor Nicola Adam at the scene, where a body has been found in the River Wyre in St Michaels. Police are at the scene and no formal identification has yet been carried out, no confirmation but it could be missing mum of two Nicola Bulley. A statement issued by Lancashire Police said: “This morning, Sunday, 19 February, you may be aware of police activity around the river near to St Michaels."
