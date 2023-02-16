Watch: Nicola Bulley - Facts without speculation

In the second of our in-depth documentaries on the disappearance of dog-walker Nicola Bulley, Lancashire Post and Blackpool Gazette editor Nicola Adam takes a look at the entire case so far, and tackles the problem of online speculation head-on. Ms Bulley disappeared while walking her dog near the River Wyre on 27 January. The search has continued for her, with police working with the hypothesis that she fell into the river, however no trace of Ms Bulley has been found.