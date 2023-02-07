Watch: Nicola Bulley - Tracing the steps of missing Lancashire mum

Mother-of-two Nicola Bulley went missing on January 27 whilst walking her dog by the River Wyre in Lancashire. A timeline of the last known movements of missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley has been released, revealing a possible 10-minute window in which she vanished into thin air. The 45-year-old went missing on Friday 27 January while walking her dog Willow by the River Wyre in Lancashire. Police are urgently searching for the mother, and her family have launched a public appeal asking anyone with information to come forward as “two little girls need their mummy home”.