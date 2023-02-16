Nicola Sturgeon shocked the political world by announcing her resignation from Scotland’s top job after eight years in post. The SNP leader has often been heralded as one of the most successful UK political leaders of her era, staying in power among no less than five UK Prime Ministers and leading her party to successful Scottish and UK election results. Therefore, it might seem out-of-the-blue for the First Minister to announce her decision to step back. Nicola Sturgeon shocked the political world by announcing her resignation from Scotland’s top job after eight years in post. She told reporters on the morning of her resignation that the country was at a “critical moment”, but that she was no longer the one to steer the ship through the storm.