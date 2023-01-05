Showing Now | News
Watch: Nurse says the NHS is the worst she’s seen it in 18 years
Testimonies from “veteran” NHS staff have captured the desperate nature of the situation. An A&E doctor told of how patients are being “kicked out” of cubicle spaces so a more critical patient can take their place - something they did recently just so “a patient could die anywhere other than a corridor”. Elsewhere, an Intensive Care Registrar said he witnessed a patient “collapse” in the waiting room after being there for eight hours. “If the waiting time had been less, he’d have probably survived,” they said.
Up Next
01:12
Watch: Father of Sean Patterson says his son was ‘loved by everyone’
07:06
Watch: Rishi Sunak announces five promises before election - including Maths for kids until 18 years old
03:05
Watch: Rail Strikes - Do you support continued action by rail workers?
03:05
Watch: What are people’s hopes and dreams for 2023 - We have been out to find out
00:52
Watch: How Thor the Walrus journeyed hundreds of miles across the UK and Europe
01:00
Watch: What support is available for people struggling with bills in 2023?
03:05
Watch: How to cut your energy bills by 25% or more
01:29
Watch: Natasha Coates - “I’m allergic to pretty much everything” | Mast Cell Activation Syndrome explained
03:10
Watch: ‘Do they take a gamble?’ - verdict on Everton’s need for a forward in January transfer window
03:33
Video: ‘He’s the answer’ - writer names one player Liverpool should sign to solve midfield problems
14:12
Football Talk video: Klopp’s Liverpool future debated, transfer window latest and FA Cup preview
02:11
Watch: Analysis of Manchester United’s victory over Wolves
03:28
Video: ‘Act like a big club’ - the key transfers needed for Tottenham to secure Antonio Conte’s future
16:38
Watch: Why Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo is a blow to Man Utd, Newcastle’s form and 2022 highlights
03:36
Video: One thing Leeds Utd must do to stop ‘Whites fan’ Erling Haaland on return to birth city
01:54
Beth Mead: All you need to know about the England Lionesses star
03:05
Get fit or fitter in January: Exercises and tips from W Fitness | Episode One of Three
02:01
Watch: 10 of the best affordable city breaks
02:39
Baba Vanga predictions 2023: what are they, what were her previous predictions that came true in 2022?
03:46
Video: On The Box - what to watch and stream in January 2023 including Happy Valley finale
11:52
Watch: Hold the Front Page - Josh Widdicombe & Nish Kumar discuss joining National World for new Sky series
01:29
Watch: Five things we learned from Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary
44:38
Watch: Best Films of 2022 - The top 10 films of the year | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
39:09
Video: The Menu review, Barbarian reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
37:35
Watch: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 2 - Ukrainian Christmas traditions, shaking up cocktails and saving our veggies
32:24
Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley
31:37
Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses
39:51