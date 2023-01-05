For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Showing Now | News

NationalWorld Team | 2 hours ago

Watch: Nurse says the NHS is the worst she’s seen it in 18 years

Testimonies from “veteran” NHS staff have captured the desperate nature of the situation. An A&E doctor told of how patients are being “kicked out” of cubicle spaces so a more critical patient can take their place - something they did recently just so “a patient could die anywhere other than a corridor”. Elsewhere, an Intensive Care Registrar said he witnessed a patient “collapse” in the waiting room after being there for eight hours. “If the waiting time had been less, he’d have probably survived,” they said.

Up Next

01:12

Watch: Father of Sean Patterson says his son was ‘loved by everyone’

07:06

Watch: Rishi Sunak announces five promises before election - including Maths for kids until 18 years old

03:05

Watch: Rail Strikes - Do you support continued action by rail workers?

03:05

Watch: What are people’s hopes and dreams for 2023 - We have been out to find out

National World Explainers

00:52

Watch: How Thor the Walrus journeyed hundreds of miles across the UK and Europe

01:00

Watch: What support is available for people struggling with bills in 2023?

03:05

Watch: How to cut your energy bills by 25% or more

01:29

Watch: Natasha Coates - “I’m allergic to pretty much everything” | Mast Cell Activation Syndrome explained

More National World Explainers

01:35

Watch: Five ways to protect your Twitter account

00:45

Watch: Why is December 26 called Boxing Day?

01:00

Video: Who could be the next James Bond? Latest odds on actors for new 007

01:16

Watch: Martyn’s Law - How one mother of a Manchester Arena bombing victim is making concerts safer

Football and Sport

03:10

Watch: ‘Do they take a gamble?’ - verdict on Everton’s need for a forward in January transfer window

03:33

Video: ‘He’s the answer’ - writer names one player Liverpool should sign to solve midfield problems

14:12

Football Talk video: Klopp’s Liverpool future debated, transfer window latest and FA Cup preview

02:11

Watch: Analysis of Manchester United’s victory over Wolves

More Football and Sport

03:28

Video: ‘Act like a big club’ - the key transfers needed for Tottenham to secure Antonio Conte’s future

16:38

Watch: Why Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo is a blow to Man Utd, Newcastle’s form and 2022 highlights

03:36

Video: One thing Leeds Utd must do to stop ‘Whites fan’ Erling Haaland on return to birth city

01:54

Beth Mead: All you need to know about the England Lionesses star

TV and Culture

03:05

Get fit or fitter in January: Exercises and tips from W Fitness | Episode One of Three

02:01

Watch: 10 of the best affordable city breaks

02:39

Baba Vanga predictions 2023: what are they, what were her previous predictions that came true in 2022?

03:46

Video: On The Box - what to watch and stream in January 2023 including Happy Valley finale

More TV and Culture

11:52

Watch: Hold the Front Page - Josh Widdicombe & Nish Kumar discuss joining National World for new Sky series

01:29

Watch: Five things we learned from Harry and Meghan Netflix documentary

44:38

Watch: Best Films of 2022 - The top 10 films of the year | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

39:09

Video: The Menu review, Barbarian reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

Podcasts

37:35

Watch: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 2 - Ukrainian Christmas traditions, shaking up cocktails and saving our veggies

32:24

Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley

31:37

Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses

39:51

Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people

More Podcasts

34:42

Video: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 1 - turkeys, chocolate, giving and decorating

29:44

Video: Screen Babble with The White Lotus, fake films and disappointing drama

14:56

Uncovered: Rishi Sunak’s rise to power

26:27

Why we all need some ‘Grittitude’ in our lives | The Reset Room Special