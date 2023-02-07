Watch: Nurses and Ambulance workers walk out in biggest NHS strike

NHS nurses and ambulance staff across Liverpool join colleagues across the country on the biggest ever day of strike action in the NHS. Union members are staging a walkout over pay and conditions. Health leaders have previously expressed “huge concern” for the under-pressure health service as staff leave their post to join the picket line, with the government saying lives could be put at risk. Both the nursing and ambulance unions have said life-preserving treatment will remain in place - however category 2 calls, which can include heart attacks and strokes, would be assessed and only responded to if there was “risk to life and limb”.