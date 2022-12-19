Watch: Nurses break picket line to help injured man

This is the moment nurses broke a picket line - to help an injured man. Last Thursday morning, the striking staff raced to assist a male who collapsed just metres from the Bristol Royal Infirmary main entrance. Nurses left the picket line and went to help the man - providing emergency first aid. The patient was put into the recovery position and was visibly shaking on the ground outside – as temperatures dropped as low as -8 degrees. Within ten minutes staff working at BRI came out to collect the patient, putting him on a spinal board and lifting him onto a stretcher. The striking nurses returned to the picket line shortly afterwards.