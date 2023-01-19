Watch: Nurses march across London

NHS bosses have shared their worries over a bumper day of industrial action next month, which could see the NHS faced with the biggest staff walkout in its history. Unions have announced plans for ambulance staff and nurses to strike on 6 February, with health leaders expressing “huge concern” over what implications the biggest day of strike action in NHS history will have. Further strike action is expected, with ambuance staff expected to strike again on 20 February, 6 March and 20 March, and nurses again on 7 February.