From social media, to video games, and seemingly a new app every week - the online world can seem like a bit of a minefield for parents of kids of all ages. As a recent study finds two in every three parents are concerned about the content their children are consuming, a new resource aims to bridge the generational digital knowledge gap. Stay tuned to NationalWorld TV for more like this as well as all the latest news and explainers from the day’s top stories. Thanks for watching.