Watch: Over half of patients waiting more than 12 hours for a bed at one NHS hospital

More than half of patients admitted to hospital through A&E are having to wait over 12 hours for a bed at one beleaguered NHS trust, in the latest sign of the toll the NHS crisis is taking in England. Analysis of NHS England data by NationalWorld shows one in seven patients across the country (14%) endured waits of over 12 hours, or half a day, to be admitted in December once medics decided they needed a bed. They could have been left languishing on trolleys or chairs in corridors while waiting for a bed or operating theatre to become free.