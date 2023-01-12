Shocking aerial images show how residential areas in a town have been turned effectively into islands as a result of flooding after heavy downpours battering Britain.Parts of Tewkesbury, Glos., have been almost completely cut off by flood water after the River Severn burst its banks following days of torrential rain.Dramatic photographs show King Johns Court housing estate in the town marooned by water as well as the local pub The Boat House. Stay tuned to NationalWorld TV for more videos like this.