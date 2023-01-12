For the curious.
Watch: Police raid barbershop and find drug dealer carrying a gun while having his hair cut

Police bodycam footage shows the hair-raising moment cops raided a barbershop and found a drug dealer carrying a loaded GUN while having a trim. Usman Nazir, 21, was having his hair cut when he was quizzed for an unrelated matter in the shop in Upperdale Road, Normanton, Derby. Officers found a handgun in his right pocket and a CS spray in his left during the search on May 11, 2021. He was jailed for five years at Derby Crown Court.

