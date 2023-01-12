Showing Now | News
Watch: Police raid barbershop and find drug dealer carrying a gun while having his hair cut
Police bodycam footage shows the hair-raising moment cops raided a barbershop and found a drug dealer carrying a loaded GUN while having a trim. Usman Nazir, 21, was having his hair cut when he was quizzed for an unrelated matter in the shop in Upperdale Road, Normanton, Derby. Officers found a handgun in his right pocket and a CS spray in his left during the search on May 11, 2021. He was jailed for five years at Derby Crown Court.
Up Next
01:10
Watch: Parts of a town almost completely cut off by floods after heavy downpours batter Britain
03:05
Watch: Are you satisfied with the NHS?
01:00
Watch: Government plans to limit strike action in ‘essential services’
01:30
Watch: Puppies and £250k worth of share certificates are just some the weirdest items left at Travelodge hotels in 2022
03:05
Watch: What help is available as one energy support measure deadline approaches?
01:00
Watch: Martin Lewis money saving tips: How to save money on your energy bills
01:00
Watch: Will schools close if teachers go on strike?
07:56
Watch: How cash-strapped councils have had to spend millions to bid for levelling up funding
00:52
Watch: How Thor the Walrus journeyed hundreds of miles across the UK and Europe
01:00
Watch: What support is available for people struggling with bills in 2023?
03:05
Watch: How to cut your energy bills by 25% or more
01:29
Watch: Natasha Coates - “I’m allergic to pretty much everything” | Mast Cell Activation Syndrome explained
06:39
Watch: Women’s Super League fixtures - The return of the WSL and Arsenal vs Chelsea
19:26
Watch: Latest Women’s Super League transfers - All the big moves including Beth England and Jordan Nobbs
22:39
Football Talk video: Transfer window so far rated and Gareth Bale - one of the game’s greats?
03:37
Watch: ‘Everything in his locker’ - Spurs-linked star could reveal whether Antonio Conte gets transfer wish
03:33
Video: ‘Bags of potential, another Raphinha?’ - verdict on potential record Leeds United signing
03:10
Watch: ‘Do they take a gamble?’ - verdict on Everton’s need for a forward in January transfer window
03:33
Video: ‘He’s the answer’ - writer names one player Liverpool should sign to solve midfield problems
14:12
Football Talk video: Klopp’s Liverpool future debated, transfer window latest and FA Cup preview
03:05
February half term: Our getaway guide
04:06
Watch: The World’s 10 Best Cities for 2023
04:31
Video: What to watch this weekend - The Great Pottery Throwdown, The Rig and Pretty Little Liars
02:07
Watch: Get fit or fitter in January Episode Two - Tackling a Park Run in London
37:35
Watch: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 2 - Ukrainian Christmas traditions, shaking up cocktails and saving our veggies
32:24
Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley
31:37
Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses
39:51