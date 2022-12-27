For the curious.
NationalWorld Team | 2 hours ago

Watch: Police use chainsaw on cocaine dealer’s door during drug bust

Dramatic footage shows the moment police used a chainsaw to break into the home of a cocaine dealer. Sparks flew as the officer cut a hole around the window during the raid of the home of Sokol Zaimi, 47, in Grays, Essex, before bashing it down with a ramming device.

Essex police found a huge stack of 50 euro notes and large quantities of plastic-wrapped cocaine labelled 'Jaguar' and 'Top'. The officers then arrested Zaimi. He was subsequently charged with being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs and possession of cocaine, and admitted the charges at Basildon Crown Court.

He was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison this Tuesday (Dec 20) at the same court.

