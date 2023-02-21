For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Showing Now | News

NationalWorld Team | 3 hours ago

Watch: Prepare for the cold: North Pole winds to hit within days

Brits are being advised to prepare for wintery conditions as a cold snap is set to hit the country next week. The sudden change in weather is due to a major Sudden Stratospheric Warming that has been taking place above the North Pole, causing the winds in the stratosphere surrounding the North Pole to reverse.

Met Office forecaster, Aidan McGivern, explained the potential impact of the warming: "It can have a drag effect on the jet stream which can slow the jet stream down - which can in turn lead to higher pressure at the surface, a blocking area of high pressure, blocking wind and rain from the Atlantic and sometimes also colder conditions.

“That’s why Sudden Stratospheric Warmings increase the chance of cold weather."

Up Next

03:05

Watch: How do Avon and Somerset police officers deal with illegal e-scooters?

03:05

Watch: Around 2,000 ambulance workers across the North West walked out on Monday

04:38

Video: Nicola Bulley search latest - police confirm body found in River Wyre is missing mum-of-two

00:26

Watch: Nicola Bulley - Body found in river where mum went missing

National World Explainers

01:00

Watch: BAFTAs 2023 - All you need to know

03:05

Watch: Martin Lewis: A water meter could save you hundreds of pounds plus other money saving tips

01:18

Watch: Dating scammers made £88 million in 2022: Here’s what to watch out for and how to spot the tricksters

03:05

Watch: Cost of living - How to insulate and draught-proof your home

More National World Explainers

02:18

Watch: What is bed blocking and how is it impacting the NHS crisis?

03:05

Watch: Typical household could make around £500 selling unused goods

01:05

Watch: What to do if your flight is cancelled

03:05

Watch: Half of Brits are considering a career change

Football and Sport

12:00

Watch: Chris Wheatley show - truth over Kieran Tierney to Newcastle links and Reiss Nelson exit

03:05

Watch: Life after rugby with Ben Cohen (Episode 2)

06:45

Watch: Life after rugby with Austin Healey (Episode 1)

02:17

Watch: ‘You never know’ - Liverpool’s hopes of reaching the top four assessed, with one key caveat

More Football and Sport

03:07

Video: ‘How they respond to pressure’ - prediction on who wins Arsenal v Man City title clash

02:54

Watch: Stars axed and the formation change Antonio Conte should make to rekindle Tottenham’s attacking verve

22:09

Watch: Kick and Chase Rugby Six Nations Podcast - Scotland secure second win

16:28

Watch: Chris Wheatley Arsenal Q&A - truth over Douglas Luiz links and two stars at risk of being benched

TV and Culture

08:21

Watch: Recreating the mackem classic the pink slice as a pancake dessert

15:13

Watch: Ultimate UK Skyline challenge - Which city has the best views in Britain? | Bragging Rights

03:05

Watch: Midge Ure - Legendary musician talks Eurovision, Live Aid & George Martin

03:05

Watch: Holidays - How to save big on you Summer getaway

More TV and Culture

03:05

Watch: A look around the newly-renovated Manchester Museum

03:05

Watch: What would you do or buy first if you won the National Lottery?

03:05

Valentine’s Day: We visit Green & Field Florist | Episode 3

03:05

Valentine’s Day: Sweet treats to buy at Slattery Patissier and Chocolatiers | Episode 2

Podcasts

28:28

Watch: Screen Babble - Happy Valley Finale, Pamela, a Love Story, The Gold and Scream Queens

18:55

Listen: Uncovered - The impact of new voter ID laws

22:59

Listen: Uncovered - A closer look at Levelling Up

37:35

Watch: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 2 - Ukrainian Christmas traditions, shaking up cocktails and saving our veggies

More Podcasts

32:24

Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley

31:37

Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses

39:51

Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people

34:42

Video: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 1 - turkeys, chocolate, giving and decorating