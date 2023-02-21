Watch: Prepare for the cold: North Pole winds to hit within days

Brits are being advised to prepare for wintery conditions as a cold snap is set to hit the country next week. The sudden change in weather is due to a major Sudden Stratospheric Warming that has been taking place above the North Pole, causing the winds in the stratosphere surrounding the North Pole to reverse.

Met Office forecaster, Aidan McGivern, explained the potential impact of the warming: "It can have a drag effect on the jet stream which can slow the jet stream down - which can in turn lead to higher pressure at the surface, a blocking area of high pressure, blocking wind and rain from the Atlantic and sometimes also colder conditions.

“That’s why Sudden Stratospheric Warmings increase the chance of cold weather."