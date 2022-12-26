Watch: Rail fares to rise by a maximum of 5.9% next March

Labour has hit out athwart that call a “savage” increase in rail fares, after the government announced they will rise by up to 5.9% next year. The department for transport has announced a cap of 5.9% for increases to regulated fares from March 5. It said this is 6.4 percentage points lower than the inflation figure fare rises are historically based on.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “I’m capping the rise well below inflation to help reduce the impact on passengers. In response Labour’s shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh said: “This savage fare hike will be a sick joke for millions reliant on crumbling services. People up and down this country are paying the price for 12 years of Tory failure.”