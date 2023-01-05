Showing Now | News
Watch: Rail Strikes - Do you support continued action by rail workers?
Train strikes are continuing to cause massive disruption for travellers around the country as thousands of railway staff take part in the latest round of industrial action. Walkouts by members of several trade unions have brought the rail network to a virtual standstill over the last six months in a bitter dispute over pay, working conditions and job security. Passengers have been advised to travel only if necessary. We have sent camera crews out across the country to find out if members of the public support the industrial action.
