Watch: Real-life grinch steals inflatable snowman from festive display on front porch

A woman was caught on CCTV as she struggled to steal an inflatable snowman from a Christmas-themed display.

Security camera footage shows a woman making no effort to disguise her identity as she walked onto the porch and snatched the snowman from one corner.

Initially, she dragged the snowman - but was stopped in her tracks as it was still plugged in at the wall.

The 'Grinch' then tried to disconnect the power at the socket, but failed to get it out and ended up turning all of the lights off, before calling out "I need help" to an accomplice.