Watch: Reckless driver spins out of control on icy roads in dramatic dashcam footage

A reckless driver was caught on a dashcam spinning out of control on icy roads and only just missing oncoming traffic during the early morning rush hour. The footage shows the two lanes of traffic with one driver trying to overtake on the outside lane on the A322 towards the M3. The car speedily joins the dual carriageway and loses control, going side to side before mounting the central reservation and into oncoming traffic. The car narrowly avoids getting hit by an array of oncoming drivers before it finally comes to a halt. Mechanical engineer Stephen Stanbury, 35, captured the moment on the way to his work.