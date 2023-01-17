Watch: Residents staged conga protest against wiggly road lines

The new white wiggly lines have been installed in Clevedon in Somerset - leaving residents baffled. They claim the wobbly white markings look like the ‘driving lane for drink drivers’. North Somerset Council say the lines are part of the design and aimed at making the road feel narrower and slow down traffic.Fed up locals met on Sunday and staged a fancy dress conga in protest at the town becoming a ‘laughing stock’. The organiser’s post read: ‘’Wavy Wriggle to Save Our Seafront.