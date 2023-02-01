Watch: Retired Red Arrow display aircraft up for auction

RAF Red Arrows for sale: Two retired display aircraft stored on Yorkshire Dales farm ahead of the auction. Yorkshire Post photographer visited the farm where Metcalfe Farms Haulage Ltd transported the two airframes in the aerobatic display team's famous colours from RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire to Leyburn, one of the two aircraft never actually flew. Red Arrows XX227 was built as a replica Hawk jet to be used at recruitment events, the other is a Folland Gnat, It was repainted in Red Arrows livery and was placed at the RAF Brampton and Kemble gatehouses in the 1970s.