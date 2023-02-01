For the curious.
NationalWorld Team | 3 hours ago

Watch: Retired Red Arrow display aircraft up for auction

RAF Red Arrows for sale: Two retired display aircraft stored on Yorkshire Dales farm ahead of the auction. Yorkshire Post photographer visited the farm where Metcalfe Farms Haulage Ltd transported the two airframes in the aerobatic display team's famous colours from RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire to Leyburn, one of the two aircraft never actually flew. Red Arrows XX227 was built as a replica Hawk jet to be used at recruitment events, the other is a Folland Gnat, It was repainted in Red Arrows livery and was placed at the RAF Brampton and Kemble gatehouses in the 1970s.

Up Next

01:00

Watch: International Monetary Fund says UK is the only major economy that will shrink in 2023

03:05

Watch: Teacher strikes - Do you support strike action as children lose more learning time?

01:10

Watch: XR protesters forcibly removed from the House of Lords as they disrupt the vote on the Public Order Bill

03:05

Watch: Teachers set to go on strike in Merseyside

National World Explainers

03:05

Watch: Typical household could make around £500 selling unused goods

01:05

Watch: What to do if your flight is cancelled

03:05

Watch: Half of Brits are considering a career change

01:00

Watch: Bank accounts - How much could you get for switching?

More National World Explainers

03:05

Dr Hilary: A third of people not accessing NHS services for fear of overwhelming healthcare sector

03:05

Martin Lewis: How to pay less for your broadband and other money saving tips

02:35

Watch: The Flying Scotsman 2023 centenary route and history of ‘celebrity engine’ explained

03:08

Watch: The health effects of pollution in London and what we can do

Football and Sport

23:05

WSL transfer round-up: Could Alessia Russo be the first £1m signing and who to watch this weekend

14:02

Watch: The Chris Wheatley Show - inside Moisés Caicedo transfer chase and Arsenal questions answered

03:29

Watch: Football Talk - FA Cup Fourth Round preview

10:46

Women’s Super League transfers: Man Utd strengthen with triple transfers - but who could be next?

More Football and Sport

03:26

Watch: ‘Busy final week’ - Everton transfer talk amid Gordon and Onana exit rumours and attacking hope

04:28

Video: ‘Who’s better?’ - verdict on whether Newcastle Utd’s Nick Pope is the world’s best keeper

05:04

Watch: Darvel reacts to their historic victory over Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup

03:56

Video: ‘Classic Spurs’ - Tottenham transfer window opinion amid Danjuma ‘hijack’ twist and Porro deal hope

TV and Culture

03:05

Valentine’s Day: We take a look around a Gateshead wedding venue - The Willows at the Woodmans | Episode 1

03:38

On the Box: What to watch this February? | Nolly, Funny Woman, Picard

04:21

Watch: Britain’s first vegan carvery

07:28

Watch: Mysterious magician’s tricks and spells caught on camera

More TV and Culture

15:41

Watch: Wolf Pack star Rodrigo Santoro on doing his first supernatural role

03:05

Watch: These are the hardest words to say in the English language. Can you pronounce them correctly?

03:05

Video: KSI and Logan Paul’s Prime Drink taste test: Is it worth the hype?

15:34

Watch: Our reporters try indoor sky diving and bunny yoga | Bragging Rights

Podcasts

18:55

Listen: Uncovered - The impact of new voter ID laws

22:59

Listen: Uncovered - A closer look at Levelling Up

37:35

Watch: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 2 - Ukrainian Christmas traditions, shaking up cocktails and saving our veggies

32:24

Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley

More Podcasts

31:37

Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses

39:51

Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people

34:42

Video: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 1 - turkeys, chocolate, giving and decorating

29:44

Video: Screen Babble with The White Lotus, fake films and disappointing drama