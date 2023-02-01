Showing Now | News
Watch: Retired Red Arrow display aircraft up for auction
RAF Red Arrows for sale: Two retired display aircraft stored on Yorkshire Dales farm ahead of the auction. Yorkshire Post photographer visited the farm where Metcalfe Farms Haulage Ltd transported the two airframes in the aerobatic display team's famous colours from RAF Scampton in Lincolnshire to Leyburn, one of the two aircraft never actually flew. Red Arrows XX227 was built as a replica Hawk jet to be used at recruitment events, the other is a Folland Gnat, It was repainted in Red Arrows livery and was placed at the RAF Brampton and Kemble gatehouses in the 1970s.
01:00
Watch: International Monetary Fund says UK is the only major economy that will shrink in 2023
03:05
Watch: Teacher strikes - Do you support strike action as children lose more learning time?
01:10
Watch: XR protesters forcibly removed from the House of Lords as they disrupt the vote on the Public Order Bill
03:05
Watch: Teachers set to go on strike in Merseyside
03:05
Watch: Typical household could make around £500 selling unused goods
01:05
Watch: What to do if your flight is cancelled
03:05
Watch: Half of Brits are considering a career change
01:00
Watch: Bank accounts - How much could you get for switching?
03:05
Dr Hilary: A third of people not accessing NHS services for fear of overwhelming healthcare sector
03:05
Martin Lewis: How to pay less for your broadband and other money saving tips
02:35
Watch: The Flying Scotsman 2023 centenary route and history of ‘celebrity engine’ explained
03:08
Watch: The health effects of pollution in London and what we can do
23:05
WSL transfer round-up: Could Alessia Russo be the first £1m signing and who to watch this weekend
14:02
Watch: The Chris Wheatley Show - inside Moisés Caicedo transfer chase and Arsenal questions answered
03:29
Watch: Football Talk - FA Cup Fourth Round preview
10:46
Women’s Super League transfers: Man Utd strengthen with triple transfers - but who could be next?
03:26
Watch: ‘Busy final week’ - Everton transfer talk amid Gordon and Onana exit rumours and attacking hope
04:28
Video: ‘Who’s better?’ - verdict on whether Newcastle Utd’s Nick Pope is the world’s best keeper
05:04
Watch: Darvel reacts to their historic victory over Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup
03:56
Video: ‘Classic Spurs’ - Tottenham transfer window opinion amid Danjuma ‘hijack’ twist and Porro deal hope
03:05
Valentine’s Day: We take a look around a Gateshead wedding venue - The Willows at the Woodmans | Episode 1
03:38
On the Box: What to watch this February? | Nolly, Funny Woman, Picard
04:21
Watch: Britain’s first vegan carvery
07:28
Watch: Mysterious magician’s tricks and spells caught on camera
15:41
Watch: Wolf Pack star Rodrigo Santoro on doing his first supernatural role
03:05
Watch: These are the hardest words to say in the English language. Can you pronounce them correctly?
03:05
Video: KSI and Logan Paul’s Prime Drink taste test: Is it worth the hype?
15:34
Watch: Our reporters try indoor sky diving and bunny yoga | Bragging Rights
18:55
Listen: Uncovered - The impact of new voter ID laws
22:59
Listen: Uncovered - A closer look at Levelling Up
37:35
Watch: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 2 - Ukrainian Christmas traditions, shaking up cocktails and saving our veggies
32:24
Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley
31:37
Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses
39:51
Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people
34:42
Video: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 1 - turkeys, chocolate, giving and decorating
29:44