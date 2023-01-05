Rishi Sunak made his first speech of 2023 with a detailed address in which he highlighted the areas his government would be focusing on over the next 12 months. This included halving inflation, cutting NHS waiting times and cracking down on small boats crossing the Channel. He also vowed that his government would reduce national debt and grow the economy, describing all five of the new pledges the “people’s priorities”. In his speech, Sunak said: “No tricks… no ambiguity… we’re either delivering for you or we’re not.”