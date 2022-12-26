Showing Now | News
Watch: Tank full of Santas causes traffic chaos in Cornwall
Police were called after a tank full of Santas caused chaos by getting stuck down a village lane during a pub crawl. The armoured personnel carrier was filled with more than eight Father Christmases on an annual festive do when it got wedged in the village of Angarrack, Cornwall. Ian Jepson, 53, shot video of the Santa jam, and said the lane was blocked for about two hours. The farcical video shows the Santas trying to free the massive truck before the police arrived on Thursday night (22/12).
