Showing Now | News
Watch: Teacher strikes in Manchester: At the picket lines talking to teachers
Teachers across Manchester are on strike today (Feb 1) as part of a national dispute over pay. Members of the National Education Union (NEU) are walking out across Greater Manchester and the rest of the country after balloting for strike action.The union hopes to get a fully-funded pay rise and action to reverse what it says is years of lost pay and real-terms cuts.We went down to the picket lines on the first day of the strikes to speak to teachers involved in the walkouts
Up Next
00:00
Watch live: First Minister’s Questions - Nicola Sturgeon takes questions from MSPs
03:50
Watch: Inside one of ‘Britain’s most neglected streets’
03:57
Watch: Retired Red Arrow display aircraft up for auction
01:00
Watch: International Monetary Fund says UK is the only major economy that will shrink in 2023
03:05
Watch: Typical household could make around £500 selling unused goods
01:05
Watch: What to do if your flight is cancelled
03:05
Watch: Half of Brits are considering a career change
01:00
Watch: Bank accounts - How much could you get for switching?
03:05
Dr Hilary: A third of people not accessing NHS services for fear of overwhelming healthcare sector
03:05
Martin Lewis: How to pay less for your broadband and other money saving tips
02:35
Watch: The Flying Scotsman 2023 centenary route and history of ‘celebrity engine’ explained
03:08
Watch: The health effects of pollution in London and what we can do
19:10
Watch: Football Talk - Transfer Window Fallout; Fernandez to Chelsea and Gordon to Newcastle; our best and worst picks
23:05
WSL transfer round-up: Could Alessia Russo be the first £1m signing and who to watch this weekend
14:02
Watch: The Chris Wheatley Show - inside Moisés Caicedo transfer chase and Arsenal questions answered
03:29
Watch: Football Talk - FA Cup Fourth Round preview
10:46
Women’s Super League transfers: Man Utd strengthen with triple transfers - but who could be next?
03:26
Watch: ‘Busy final week’ - Everton transfer talk amid Gordon and Onana exit rumours and attacking hope
04:28
Video: ‘Who’s better?’ - verdict on whether Newcastle Utd’s Nick Pope is the world’s best keeper
05:04
Watch: Darvel reacts to their historic victory over Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup
03:05
Watch: Happy Valley final episode: What are your predictions for the ending of BBC’s Happy Valley?
03:05
Valentine’s Day: We take a look around a Gateshead wedding venue - The Willows at the Woodmans | Episode 1
03:38
On the Box: What to watch this February? | Nolly, Funny Woman, Picard
04:21
Watch: Britain’s first vegan carvery
07:28
Watch: Mysterious magician’s tricks and spells caught on camera
15:41
Watch: Wolf Pack star Rodrigo Santoro on doing his first supernatural role
03:05
Watch: These are the hardest words to say in the English language. Can you pronounce them correctly?
03:05
Video: KSI and Logan Paul’s Prime Drink taste test: Is it worth the hype?
18:55
Listen: Uncovered - The impact of new voter ID laws
22:59
Listen: Uncovered - A closer look at Levelling Up
37:35
Watch: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 2 - Ukrainian Christmas traditions, shaking up cocktails and saving our veggies
32:24
Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley
31:37
Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses
39:51
Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people
34:42
Video: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 1 - turkeys, chocolate, giving and decorating
29:44