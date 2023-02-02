Watch: Teacher strikes in Manchester: At the picket lines talking to teachers

Teachers across Manchester are on strike today (Feb 1) as part of a national dispute over pay. Members of the National Education Union (NEU) are walking out across Greater Manchester and the rest of the country after balloting for strike action.The union hopes to get a fully-funded pay rise and action to reverse what it says is years of lost pay and real-terms cuts.We went down to the picket lines on the first day of the strikes to speak to teachers involved in the walkouts