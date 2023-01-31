Showing Now | News
Watch: Teachers set to go on strike in Merseyside
Schools across the region have been preparing for the teachers’ strikes on Wednesday. Members of the National Education Union (NEU) have voted in overwhelming numbers to take strike action for a fully funded, above-inflation pay rise. Teachers are not obligated to give advanced notice of whether they plan to strike or not, therefore pupils and parents may not know until the day before. We’ve been on the streets of Liverpool to find out what you think of the industrial action.
Up Next
03:05
Watch: Ex-NASA Astronaut on the future of space travel and seeing the Earth from space
00:52
Watch: Missing asylum seeking children ‘likely’ to have been trafficked by gangs, warn experts
06:48
Watch: Jeremy Hunt Speech Highlights - Britain to be next Silicon Valley
03:05
Watch: Liverpool has two buildings in top ten ugliest list - but what do Scousers think?
03:05
Watch: Typical household could make around £500 selling unused goods
01:05
Watch: What to do if your flight is cancelled
03:05
Watch: Half of Brits are considering a career change
01:00
Watch: Bank accounts - How much could you get for switching?
03:05
Dr Hilary: A third of people not accessing NHS services for fear of overwhelming healthcare sector
03:05
Martin Lewis: How to pay less for your broadband and other money saving tips
02:35
Watch: The Flying Scotsman 2023 centenary route and history of ‘celebrity engine’ explained
03:08
Watch: The health effects of pollution in London and what we can do
00:00
Watch live: Transfer deadline day - all the latest deals and rumours
14:02
Watch: The Chris Wheatley Show - inside Moisés Caicedo transfer chase and Arsenal questions answered
03:29
Watch: Football Talk - FA Cup Fourth Round preview
10:46
Women’s Super League transfers: Man Utd strengthen with triple transfers - but who could be next?
03:26
Watch: ‘Busy final week’ - Everton transfer talk amid Gordon and Onana exit rumours and attacking hope
04:28
Video: ‘Who’s better?’ - verdict on whether Newcastle Utd’s Nick Pope is the world’s best keeper
05:04
Watch: Darvel reacts to their historic victory over Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup
03:56
Video: ‘Classic Spurs’ - Tottenham transfer window opinion amid Danjuma ‘hijack’ twist and Porro deal hope
07:28
Watch: Mysterious magician’s tricks and spells caught on camera
15:41
Watch: Wolf Pack star Rodrigo Santoro on doing his first supernatural role
03:05
Watch: These are the hardest words to say in the English language. Can you pronounce them correctly?
03:05
Video: KSI and Logan Paul’s Prime Drink taste test: Is it worth the hype?
18:55
Listen: Uncovered - The impact of new voter ID laws
22:59
Listen: Uncovered - A closer look at Levelling Up
37:35
Watch: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 2 - Ukrainian Christmas traditions, shaking up cocktails and saving our veggies
32:24
Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley
31:37
Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses
39:51
Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people
34:42
Video: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 1 - turkeys, chocolate, giving and decorating
29:44