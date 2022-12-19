Shocking footage shows a group of ten people sliding and skating on a frozen lake - just days after four boys died after falling into through ice. The terrifying video shows a group of adults and children taking selfies, kicking a football and skating on the frozen lake at Sefton Park in Liverpool. Onlookers tried to warn the group, but were reportedly hit with abuse from the skaters saying that they are 'old enough to make our own decisions.' The video was captured on December 14 - just three days after four boys tragically passed away after they fell into an icy lake.