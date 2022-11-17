Showing Now | News
Watch: the key things announced by Jeremy Hunt in the Autumn Statement 2022
Jeremy Hunt has outlined a package containing “difficult decisions” that amounts to a “substantial tax increase” in an autumn statement he said would put the UK on a “path to stability”.
The Chancellor said he was having to make difficult decisions to ensure a “shallower downturn”, but the economy was still expected to shrink 1.4% in 2023.
The budget means government spending will continue to increase in real terms every year for the next five years, but at a slower rate than previously planned.
What does it mean for you? Here’s the key highlights.
Up Next
08:55
PMQs highlights: Angela Raynor takes on Dominic Raab ahead of Autumn Statement 2022
03:05
Video: nurses strike - do you support planned action and do staff deserve a pay rise?
21:00
Watch: Scottish political expert talks Indyref2
00:15
Watch: walker captures moment he spotted a ghostly ‘Brocken spectre’ hiking alongside him in Lake District
03:05
Watch: Suella Braverman’s new deal with France to reduce flow of migrants explained
01:00
Watch: how much will a pint cost at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022?
01:50
What is a recession and what does it mean for UK economy explained
01:00
Nurses strike: the biggest dispute for 100 years explained
14:16
Watch: Should fans boycott Qatar 2022? | Women’s Super League Show
04:33
Watch: ‘So far off it’ - worrying verdict on Tottenham star’s form as key signing identified
02:46
Video: ‘Rolls Royce player’ - Spurs ace hailed as clue to team’s poor performances revealed
03:05
Watch: Behind the scenes footage as Wor Flags prepare stunning Newcastle United display
05:18
Watch: Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ football goes under the hammer for incredible price
11:53
Video: ‘Phenomenal’ - verdict on England Women’s year as chances of winning FIFA World Cup 2023 rated
04:21
Video: two stars key to Man Utd revival as player of season and problem position named
04:41
Video: the player who ‘epitomizes’ Newcastle United’s progress and why World Cup break is a positive
00:33
Watch: People do their best Peter Kay impression - in return for free garlic bread
39:38
Brendan Fraser The Whale review and Terrifier 2 reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
02:44
Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins decorates biscuits with our reporter
01:00
Your cinema guide: Wakanda Forever released this week
03:03
On the Box: what to watch and stream in November
01:00
What’s new at the cinema: our top three weekly picks including The Banshees of Inisherin
42:02
Terrifier 2 reaction and our favourite gore-filled horror movies | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
37:02
Halloween Ends review, The Woman King reaction and this week’s new releases | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic
34:44
Working up an ‘Appetite for Adventure’ with Ghillie Basan and Lee Craigie
14:56
Uncovered: Rishi Sunak’s rise to power
26:27
Why we all need some ‘Grittitude’ in our lives | The Reset Room Special
27:05
Screen Babble: the inside track on what to watch and stream on TV - and what to avoid
20:42
Football Talk: Champions League reaction, Jurgen Klopp under pressure and England’s World Cup squad
27:09
Talking folklore and food with the Hebridean Baker | Scottish Food and Drink podcast
30:15
What is anxiety? Dealing with symptoms with Alistair Appleton | Reset Room
32:14
Role models: why we need them and how to be one | Reset Room podcast
03:05
Video: Paul ‘Tango’ Gregory looks ahead to following England in Qatar
03:05
Watch: fan verdict on who will win the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
11:36
Qatar 2022 World Cup: One player you’d pick from another nation to play for England
20:16
Football Talk World Cup preview special: who wins, who shines, who disappoints?
03:05
How far can England go at the World Cup? | Box to Box Football Show
06:07
FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi, Ronaldo, and Neymar’s last shot at glory?
10:17
FIFA World Cup 2022: What will the World Cup in Qatar be like for travelling fans?
03:05