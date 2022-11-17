For the curious.
Showing Now | News

NationalWorld Team | 25 minutes ago

Watch: the key things announced by Jeremy Hunt in the Autumn Statement 2022

Jeremy Hunt has outlined a package containing “difficult decisions” that amounts to a “substantial tax increase” in an autumn statement he said would put the UK on a “path to stability”.

The Chancellor said he was having to make difficult decisions to ensure a “shallower downturn”, but the economy was still expected to shrink 1.4% in 2023.

The budget means government spending will continue to increase in real terms every year for the next five years, but at a slower rate than previously planned.

What does it mean for you? Here’s the key highlights.

Up Next

08:55

PMQs highlights: Angela Raynor takes on Dominic Raab ahead of Autumn Statement 2022

03:05

Video: nurses strike - do you support planned action and do staff deserve a pay rise?

21:00

Watch: Scottish political expert talks Indyref2

00:15

Watch: walker captures moment he spotted a ghostly ‘Brocken spectre’ hiking alongside him in Lake District

National World Explainers

03:05

Watch: Suella Braverman’s new deal with France to reduce flow of migrants explained

01:00

Watch: how much will a pint cost at the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022?

01:50

What is a recession and what does it mean for UK economy explained

01:00

Nurses strike: the biggest dispute for 100 years explained

More National World Explainers

02:48

US Midterm elections 2022: what are they and how do they impact Donald Trump and the UK?

01:00

What is Mastodon? The social media site Twitter users are taking to

01:27

COP 27: Who is Alaa Abd El Fattah and why is he in an Egyptian prison?

03:05

Black Friday: Ultimate guide to getting a good deal

Football and Sport

14:16

Watch: Should fans boycott Qatar 2022? | Women’s Super League Show

04:33

Watch: ‘So far off it’ - worrying verdict on Tottenham star’s form as key signing identified

02:46

Video: ‘Rolls Royce player’ - Spurs ace hailed as clue to team’s poor performances revealed

03:05

Watch: Behind the scenes footage as Wor Flags prepare stunning Newcastle United display

More Football and Sport

05:18

Watch: Diego Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ football goes under the hammer for incredible price

11:53

Video: ‘Phenomenal’ - verdict on England Women’s year as chances of winning FIFA World Cup 2023 rated

04:21

Video: two stars key to Man Utd revival as player of season and problem position named

04:41

Video: the player who ‘epitomizes’ Newcastle United’s progress and why World Cup break is a positive

TV and Culture

00:33

Watch: People do their best Peter Kay impression - in return for free garlic bread

39:38

Brendan Fraser The Whale review and Terrifier 2 reaction | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

02:44

Great British Bake Off winner Peter Sawkins decorates biscuits with our reporter

01:00

Your cinema guide: Wakanda Forever released this week

More TV and Culture

03:03

On the Box: what to watch and stream in November

01:00

What’s new at the cinema: our top three weekly picks including The Banshees of Inisherin

42:02

Terrifier 2 reaction and our favourite gore-filled horror movies | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

37:02

Halloween Ends review, The Woman King reaction and this week’s new releases | (Not) Everyone’s A Film Critic

Podcasts

34:44

Working up an ‘Appetite for Adventure’ with Ghillie Basan and Lee Craigie

14:56

Uncovered: Rishi Sunak’s rise to power

26:27

Why we all need some ‘Grittitude’ in our lives | The Reset Room Special

27:05

Screen Babble: the inside track on what to watch and stream on TV - and what to avoid

More Podcasts

20:42

Football Talk: Champions League reaction, Jurgen Klopp under pressure and England’s World Cup squad

27:09

Talking folklore and food with the Hebridean Baker | Scottish Food and Drink podcast

30:15

What is anxiety? Dealing with symptoms with Alistair Appleton | Reset Room

32:14

Role models: why we need them and how to be one | Reset Room podcast

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

03:05

Video: Paul ‘Tango’ Gregory looks ahead to following England in Qatar

03:05

Watch: fan verdict on who will win the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

11:36

Qatar 2022 World Cup: One player you’d pick from another nation to play for England

20:16

Football Talk World Cup preview special: who wins, who shines, who disappoints?

More FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

03:05

How far can England go at the World Cup? | Box to Box Football Show

06:07

FIFA World Cup 2022: Messi, Ronaldo, and Neymar’s last shot at glory?

10:17

FIFA World Cup 2022: What will the World Cup in Qatar be like for travelling fans?

03:05

Can England win a major trophy with Gareth Southgate as manager? World sports writers verdict