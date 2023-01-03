Watch: ‘Thor’ the Walrus continues his journey along the UK coastline

New video reveals an adventurous walrus has found a new home on his journey along the British coastline.

Thor the walrus attracted thousands of people to Scarborough on New Year’s Eve where fireworks were cancelled in a bid to keep him safe and happy.

But he has today popped up 100 miles further up the coast in Blyth, Northumberland.

The charming video shows him relaxing - out of harm's way - on a wooden pontoon. According to the World Wildlife Fund, a walrus can live for up to four decades.