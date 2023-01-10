MP Steve Barclay, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care of the United Kingdom, details measures to support the NHS amid rising flu and Covid cases, plus A&E shortages. Some of the strain on the health service comes from around 13,000 people occupying hospital beds in England – despite being medically fit to discharge – because they need further care before going home. The situation has been exacerbated by high levels of flu and rising Covid cases this winter.