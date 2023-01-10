For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Showing Now | News

NationalWorld Team | 3 hours ago

Watch: Health Secretary Steve Barclay outlines three steps the government are taking to tackle the NHS crisis

MP Steve Barclay, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care of the United Kingdom, details measures to support the NHS amid rising flu and Covid cases, plus A&E shortages. Some of the strain on the health service comes from around 13,000 people occupying hospital beds in England – despite being medically fit to discharge – because they need further care before going home. The situation has been exacerbated by high levels of flu and rising Covid cases this winter.

Up Next

01:00

Watch: More than a million UK households overcrowded, with not enough rooms for occupants

02:22

Watch: Artist spends £4,000 building replica of Lake District from 200,000 Lego bricks

02:08

Watch: Nation blighted by potholes after Christmas freeze damages roads

03:05

Watch: Have your perceptions of the royal family changed in light of Prince Harry’s memoir?

National World Explainers

01:00

Watch: Will schools close if teachers go on strike?

07:56

Watch: How cash-strapped councils have had to spend millions to bid for levelling up funding

00:52

Watch: How Thor the Walrus journeyed hundreds of miles across the UK and Europe

01:00

Watch: What support is available for people struggling with bills in 2023?

More National World Explainers

03:05

Watch: How to cut your energy bills by 25% or more

01:29

Watch: Natasha Coates - “I’m allergic to pretty much everything” | Mast Cell Activation Syndrome explained

01:35

Watch: Five ways to protect your Twitter account

00:45

Watch: Why is December 26 called Boxing Day?

Football and Sport

03:10

Watch: ‘Do they take a gamble?’ - verdict on Everton’s need for a forward in January transfer window

03:33

Video: ‘He’s the answer’ - writer names one player Liverpool should sign to solve midfield problems

14:12

Football Talk video: Klopp’s Liverpool future debated, transfer window latest and FA Cup preview

02:11

Watch: Analysis of Manchester United’s victory over Wolves

More Football and Sport

03:28

Video: ‘Act like a big club’ - the key transfers needed for Tottenham to secure Antonio Conte’s future

16:38

Watch: Why Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo is a blow to Man Utd, Newcastle’s form and 2022 highlights

03:36

Video: One thing Leeds Utd must do to stop ‘Whites fan’ Erling Haaland on return to birth city

01:54

Beth Mead: All you need to know about the England Lionesses star

TV and Culture

04:06

Watch: The World’s 10 Best Cities for 2023

04:31

Video: What to watch this weekend - The Great Pottery Throwdown, The Rig and Pretty Little Liars

02:07

Watch: Get fit or fitter in January Episode Two - Tackling a Park Run in London

00:44

A couple planned the exact same surprise engagement for each other on the same day

More TV and Culture

01:00

Watch: Cinema Guide - Babylon, Megan and Empire of Light

02:03

Watch: Top 10 best-watched Disney+ shows in the UK

00:59

Watch: Iron Maiden to be immortalised as Royal Mail stamps

01:48

Watch: Dancing on Ice 2023 - Who are this year’s celebrity contestants?

Podcasts

37:35

Watch: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 2 - Ukrainian Christmas traditions, shaking up cocktails and saving our veggies

32:24

Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley

31:37

Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses

39:51

Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people

More Podcasts

34:42

Video: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 1 - turkeys, chocolate, giving and decorating

29:44

Video: Screen Babble with The White Lotus, fake films and disappointing drama

14:56

Uncovered: Rishi Sunak’s rise to power

26:27

Why we all need some ‘Grittitude’ in our lives | The Reset Room Special