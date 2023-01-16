For the curious.
Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Showing Now | News

NationalWorld Team | 9 hours ago

Watch: Traffic Cops on Channel 5 - Moment thief crashes stolen Range Rover at 120mph with dog trapped inside

Shocking footage shows the moment a serial car thief crashes a stolen Range Rover at 120mph - with the owner's terrified dog trapped inside. Nicholas Oakland, 30, was jailed at York Crown Court after he took Matthew Wilson's Range Rover using the keyless entry system while Matthew was inside a corner shop. However, Matthew's Doberman assistance dog Jake was in the car when it was stolen from Acomb, North Yorkshire, in February last year. The video shows Oakland driving the 4x4 at 120mph, racing around the streets of North Duffield, North Yorkshire.

Up Next

00:30

Watch: Camden shooting arrest - 22 year old man suspected of attempted murder

01:23

Watch: Flooding on the River Ouse in York

07:11

Watch: Crime Caught on Camera - Cops chainsaw drug dealer’s door, £700k luxury cars theft and more

00:41

Watch: Blazing chaos - Bristol arsonist who set fire to 20 vehicles gets jailed

National World Explainers

02:18

Watch: When was the first Australian open?

03:05

Watch: How to apply for £350 grant towards energy bills for bar and pub staff

03:05

Watch: What help is available as one energy support measure deadline approaches?

01:00

Watch: Martin Lewis money saving tips: How to save money on your energy bills

More National World Explainers

01:00

Watch: Will schools close if teachers go on strike?

07:56

Watch: How cash-strapped councils have had to spend millions to bid for levelling up funding

00:52

Watch: How Thor the Walrus journeyed hundreds of miles across the UK and Europe

01:00

Watch: What support is available for people struggling with bills in 2023?

Football and Sport

03:33

Watch: ‘Must step up’ - key things that will decide who wins Tottenham v Arsenal North London derby battle

02:54

Watch: ‘Wounded animal’ - Manchester derby prediction and where Utd v City game will be won and lost

01:53

Video: ‘Unlikely’ - verdict on Man Utd transfer window plans that might disappoint fans

01:00

Watch: Football banning orders rise significantly this season compared to last

More Football and Sport

06:39

Watch: Women’s Super League fixtures - The return of the WSL and Arsenal vs Chelsea

19:26

Watch: Latest Women’s Super League transfers - All the big moves including Beth England and Jordan Nobbs

22:39

Football Talk video: Transfer window so far rated and Gareth Bale - one of the game’s greats?

03:37

Watch: ‘Everything in his locker’ - Spurs-linked star could reveal whether Antonio Conte gets transfer wish

TV and Culture

04:27

Watch: Weekend Watch - Kaleidoscope, Love Island, Vikings Valhalla and Hunters

03:05

February half term: Our getaway guide

04:06

Watch: The World’s 10 Best Cities for 2023

04:31

Video: What to watch this weekend - The Great Pottery Throwdown, The Rig and Pretty Little Liars

More TV and Culture

02:07

Watch: Get fit or fitter in January Episode Two - Tackling a Park Run in London

00:44

A couple planned the exact same surprise engagement for each other on the same day

01:00

Watch: Cinema Guide - Babylon, Megan and Empire of Light

02:03

Watch: Top 10 best-watched Disney+ shows in the UK

Podcasts

22:59

Listen: Uncovered - A closer look at Levelling Up

37:35

Watch: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 2 - Ukrainian Christmas traditions, shaking up cocktails and saving our veggies

32:24

Watch: Christmas TV from The Snowman to Motherland and on to Happy Valley

31:37

Watch: Screen Babble - from vintage comedy if you loved The Office to ITVX, Flatshare and Slow Horses

More Podcasts

39:51

Scran Episode 11: Connecting local produce and people

34:42

Video: Scran Christmas Special 2022 part 1 - turkeys, chocolate, giving and decorating

29:44

Video: Screen Babble with The White Lotus, fake films and disappointing drama

14:56

Uncovered: Rishi Sunak’s rise to power