Shocking footage shows the moment a serial car thief crashes a stolen Range Rover at 120mph - with the owner's terrified dog trapped inside. Nicholas Oakland, 30, was jailed at York Crown Court after he took Matthew Wilson's Range Rover using the keyless entry system while Matthew was inside a corner shop. However, Matthew's Doberman assistance dog Jake was in the car when it was stolen from Acomb, North Yorkshire, in February last year. The video shows Oakland driving the 4x4 at 120mph, racing around the streets of North Duffield, North Yorkshire.