Watch: Tree crashes through woman’s roof on Friday the 13th

A mum admits she feels like the 'unluckiest woman in the world' - after a tree crashed through her roof on Friday the 13th. Lesley Allen, 66, was upstairs in bed when a tree fell on her home - causing catastrophic damage to her roof and conservatory. The mum-of-two says she heard what she felt like 'an earthquake' when the tree came down during a storm at 3am on Friday (13/01). Now, she's waiting for insurers to come round and assess the damage - but is too scared to sleep at night due to the gaping hole in her roof. Lesley from Matlock, Derbyshire, said: "I'm trying to stay positive about things, but its hard when there's a massive tree parked in your living space.