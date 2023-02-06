Jonathan Matondo came to Sheffield as a young boy for a better life – to escape a civil war in his home country.

The youngster from the Democratic Republic of Congo was killed in what is believed to have been a feud between two rival postcode gangs.

He was assassinated in what should have been his safe haven: a city hailed as one of the safest in the country.

Jonathan had said goodbye to his mum on that fateful night when she went to church, and she thought her beloved son was meeting up with a group of friends.