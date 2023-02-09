An emergency response team from ShelterBox, the international disaster relief charity, is en route to Turkey to carry out crucial assessments to establish what support is needed after the series of powerful earthquakes devastated much of the southern part of the country and parts of northern Syria. The humanitarian need in both countries is immense and growing. It's the most devastating earthquake to hit the region in 100 years and could become the worst.The death toll is likely to rise significantly. Thousands of buildings have been destroyed in both countries leaving significant numbers of people homeless with nowhere to sleep in the middle of a bitter winter. ShelterBox is launching an emergency fundraising appeal to help people affected by the earthquakes and other disasters around the world.