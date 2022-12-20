Watch: Two men wade into a charity fountain to fish out money thrown in by shoppers

Cops are hunting two brazen crooks who were filmed wading into a fountain to fish out coins thrown in by Christmas shoppers for a kids’ charity.

The video, which has gone viral, captured the men climbing into the fountain of the Emett Clock in Nottingham’s Victoria Centre.

Footage shows disgusted shoppers gasp in horror as the men fill their pockets with handfuls of money which was donated by wellwishers.

Chloe, from Kimberley, Nottingham, said: “I just couldn’t believe it.

“My three-year-old turned around to me and asked me why they were doing that, and I had to tell him they were being naughty.

“I didn’t know how else to explain it.